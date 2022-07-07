Nextech AR Launches WooCommerce App

Nextech AR Solutions, a metaverse company and provider of augmented reality experience technologies and services, has launched an ARitize 3D WooCommerce app, extending its 3D model creation services to WooCommerce merchants.

"The launch of the WooCommerce app is a major milestone for Nextech AR and our ARitize 3D modeling solution. The WooCommerce integration provides the company with another major distribution channel and allows our ground-breaking technology to be placed in front of millions of additional ecommerce merchants," said Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg in a statement. "Our ARitize 3D offering has experienced strong growth in the first half of 2022, and with this new product launch we expect an acceleration in Q3 and Q4 as the ecommerce industry shifts to Web 3.0 and emerging digital technologies.

The WooCommerce app will provide self-serve access to Nextech's artificial intelligence-powered solution for 3D/AR ecommerce to all businesses that use WooCommerce to power their ecommerce. With ARitize 3D, WooCommerce businesses can transform their ecommerce stores into dynamic virtual 3D showrooms, allow customers to see products from every angle and position them using AR to visualize them in their own space prior to purchasing.