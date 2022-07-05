FuseIT Launches Sitecore-to-Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration

FuseIT has released S4D, a Sitecore-to-Microsoft Dynamics 365 real-time bidirectional integration.

S4D sends Sitecore web form submissions to Dynamic entities, typically to leads or contacts. Sitecore content managers can use S4D to map the form fields to Dynamics. S4D works in real-time so when a website visitor completes a form, the form values are instantly available to the Dynamics sales team.

S4D extends FuseIT's integration products, which includes S4S, a Sitecore-to-Salesforce integration.

S4D is a no-code integration that captures the field values in Sitecore web forms and submits them to Dynamic entities, preventing duplicates, ensuring good data is not overwritten by bad, dealing with lead conversion, updating related entities, and capturing the form field values if the network connection to Dynamics is lost.