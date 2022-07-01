Jeep Is America's Most Patriotic Brand

For the 20th straight year, consumers ranked Jeep #1 for patriotism in Brand Keys 20th annual survey of American brands. Walmart, Disney, Ford, Amazon, and Coca-Cola also continued to lead this year’s patriotism parade.

Brand Keys' assessments evaluate brand resonance for the single value of patriotism, with the following brands identified as best meeting today's patriotism challenges:

Jeep Disney Amazon, Walmart Coca-Cola American Express, Ford Apple, Coors Levi Strauss Hershey's Pfizer Domino's, Netflix The New York Times Ralph Lauren Jack Daniels Pepsi Dunkin' Colgate Sam Adams, Wrangler USAA FOX News Harley-Davidson The Washington Post CVS, Kellogg's Gatorade, Home Depot L.L. Bean, Nike AT&T, MSNBC Dollar General, Old Navy McDonald's Chick-fil-A John Deere NBA MLB Google Costco Gillette NFL KFC Clorox Starbucks New Balance Dick's Sporting Goods

Brands making the largest movements up the 2022 rankings for patriotic attribution include Apple (+6), Coca-Cola (+5), and L.L. Bean, Nike, and Pepsi (+4 each).

Brands dropping in rank include Clorox (-22), Google, MSNBC, and New Balance (-13 each), Fox News, KFC, and The Washington Post (-11 each), and CNN and Starbucks (-10 each). "Increased erosion of media-patriotism is, I think, reflective of increased political divisiveness on both the left and the right of the political spectrum," said Robert Passikoff, founder and president of Brand Keys, the New York-based brand loyalty consultancy.

Brands that fell out this year's top 50 included Campbell's, Purell, Tesla, Twitter, and Zoom.

"Brands new to the 2022 list are there due to the emotional engagement they've been able to create when it comes to specific issues like the pandemic (Pfizer and CVS), the economy (Dollar General and Costco), and the impact of gun violence and gun control advocacy (Dick's Sporting Goods)," noted Passikoff.

"Independence Day provides marketers an opportunity to champion brand and patriotic values," said Passikoff. "But what used to be forthright patriotic marketing has mutated to camouflaged promotional ploys. Unfortunately, red, white, and blue bunting can't cover up the faults in that strategy. When it comes to engaging consumers, waving an American flag, and having an authentic and believable foundation for being able to wave that flag, are entirely different things. Consumers know it. More importantly, they act on it!"

Brands that engage via emotional values, especially one as strong as patriotism, always see increased consumer engagement, which always results in better behavior toward the brand and better behavior yields better profits," said Passikoff. "In most cases six times better.

"The brandscape gets more complicated by the day, particularly when viewed through the lens of patriotism," noted Passikoff. "Brands that can make meaningful, emotional connections always have a strategic advantage and always win consumers' hearts, minds, and loyalty.

"When you can do that, consumers don't only stand up and salute, they stand up and buy!"