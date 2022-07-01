Forethought Launches Triage Quickstart

Forethought has launched Triage Quickstart, an extension of Triage that allows companies to automate case tagging.

"We know that support agents are focused on getting to customer issues as quickly as possible, but they’re stuck doing mundane tasks like manually prioritizing, categorizing, and routing cases," said Sambhav Galada, Triage product manager at Forethought, in a statement. "We created Triage Quickstart to instantly automate the process of tagging cases without any coding required, enabling customer experience leaders to understand support inquiries at scale."

Triage Quickstart includes pre-built and custom classifiers that automatically suggest field values, predict case characteristics, prioritize, and route to the right team. This includes sentiment analysis, spam detection, urgency detection, language routing, root cause analysis, and more. It also offers helpdesk integration with Zendesk, Salesforce, and other support platforms.