TINT Integrates with Shopify

TINT has integrated its visual user-generated content platform with Shopify to help e-commerce retailers leverage the voice of their customers to increase sales

Through this integration, users of TINT and Shopify can do the following:

Collect and display social content;

Configure multi-product linking;

Publish unlimited gallery and carousel widgets; and

Analyze advanced user-generated content insights.

"More and more, UGC is being utilized across e-commerce to build trust, convert customers, and inspire repeat business, and this integration could not be more timely for marketers looking to adapt to these shifts and scale their social commerce to meet their business goals," said Sameer Kamat, CEO of TINT, in a statement.

In addition to Shopify, TINT integrates with other major e-commerce platforms, including Magento, BigCommerce, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.