Salesforce Launches Financial Services Solutions

Salesforce today at its World Tour NYC event introduced expanded financial services offerings built specifically for banking, wealth management, and insurance firms.

Salesforce for Financial Services now offers more targeted automation and artificial intelligence powered by Client 360, as well as Customer Data Platform, Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Intelligent Agent Desktop, Customer Service Coordination, and Analytics for Financial Services.

Virtual Assistant, an intelligent Einstein-powered chatbot solution for financial services, is designed to automate routine requests across digital channels, like text and messenger platforms.

With Customer Service Coordination, service agents collaborate in Slack as their digital HQ to accelerate customer case resolution. Using automated workflows and custom bots, Customer Service Coordination generates critical alerts and gathers customer data into a central Slack channel.

Customer Data Platform (CDP) helps marketing teams at financial services institutions unify their customer data from different sources into a client profile to deliver personalized engagement at scale across every channel, including email, mobile, advertising, and the Web. And, with enhanced Streaming Insights and Data Actions, transactional emails, journeys, and 1:1 advisor interactions can be triggered in real time.

With Intelligent Agent Desktop, agents can unlock customer insights without leaving the console page. Features include Customer Identity Verification, which helps agents reduce the risk of fraud, and Customer Record Alerts, which surfaces important issues that customers might not even know about when they first call in,

Analytics for Financial Services helps financial services institutions see and understand customer data with insights

With Customer Address Change Automation, service agents can expect more integrated validation, routing, and data ingestion processes across systems associated with address changes.