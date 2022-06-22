OpenText Launches Cloud Editions 22.2

OpenText today introduced Cloud Editions 22.2, featuring new capabilities to help companies share, manage, and monetize data to improve engagement with employees, customers, and partners.

"Businesses need to be prepared for the next wave of disruption," said Mark Barrenechea, OpenText's CEO and chief technology officer, in a statement. "Understanding that information is exponential and seizing this opportunity to address bigger issues such as sustainability, talent, compliance, supply chain disruption, and new rules of customer engagement with an information advantage is key. Digital fabrics are at the core of everything we do at OpenText. CE 22.2 provides organizations with comprehensive information management tools to achieve efficiency, growth, and scale to drive sustained business value."

CE 22.2 makes it easier to connect information with critical business applications and processes. OpenText Core Content further deepens integration with Microsoft Teams for more advanced governance control, built-in e-signature workflows, templated business workspaces, capture, and more, OpenText Extended ECM now helps businesses share content between Microsoft Teams, SAP, Salesforce, and Oracle, as well as line-of-business and industry solutions.

The new NetSuite Order to Cash Adapter Kit brings enterprise-grade integration capabilities to mid-market NetSuite users. Organizations can seamlessly integrate with their trading partners to exchange business documents, such as orders, invoices and advance ship notices./p>

With CE 22.2, businesses can use modern communications and developer platforms that strengthen efficiency through data-driven, personalized, on-brand omnichannel experiences.?

Combining data sources for precise communication targeting is now available with OpenText Exstream + CDP to help better leverage firs-party data. OpenText Media Management adds a new integration framework, empowers content tracking through third-party applications, and offers a new connector for seamless video delivery on Vidyard. OpenText Developer API Services now extends beyond North America so developers can commercialize applications for subscribers and extend OpenText Core Content subscriptions using APIs within Europe.

Organizations can use and monetize data to create machine learning and AI features that enable new industry-specific services. The newCustomer Lifecycle Information Management for Financial Servicescombines Extended ECM with TeamSite and Exstream and integrates into key CRM platforms such as Salesforce for a 360-degree view of the customer.;

In addition to existing security solutions, CE 22.2 offers OpenText EnCase Information Assurance, delivering modern data collection in the cloud with scalable visibility. ?Companies can gather and preserve modern email attachments in Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams and view them in the new evidence browser.

OpenText is also improving General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance in business communication through expanded security solutions. Webroot Email Encryption powered by Zix is now available in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Businesses can monitor and protect personally identifiable information (PII) in their communication, scan outbound email communication for PII, and automatically block, quarantine, or encrypt based on corporate policies. Businesses can archive communication and conduct ongoing corporate compliance with e-discovery with Carbonite Information Archive, now with German language support. Carbonite Information Archive enables proactive compliance with cloud-based archiving of more than 50 data sources, complementing Mailstore's off-cloud email archiving in 17 languages.