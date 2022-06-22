Jotform and Loom Partner to Video-Enable Forms

Jotform, an online forms solutions provider, and Loom, a video messaging and collaboration tools provider, have joined forces to streamline asynchronous communication and provide visual information with two Loom widgets on the Jotform platform.

Both widgets, Loom Video Embed and Loom Video Recorder, enhance visual communication by adding a personal feel to Jotform's form-filling process. Loom Video Embed allows teams to embed video into forms, and Loom Video Recorder enables form respondents to record videos while filling out forms.

Both widgets can be used together or separately in a Jotform form. Form creators can use Loom Video Embed to add recorded product demos, internal training sessions, or explanatory videos to forms. Form respondents can use Loom Video Recorder to record video for customer feedback, quiz answers, interview responses, and more.