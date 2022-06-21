Precisely Launches the Data Integrity Suite

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, today launched the Precisely Data Integrity Suite of seven interoperable cloud-based modules that can be deployed individually or combined.

"Data integrity is an imperative for every business, but the journey to achieving it is different for every organization. With the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, businesses can start anywhere, go at their own pace, and grow value at every step of their unique journey," said Eric Yau, chief operating officer of Precisely, in a statement. "Our unmatched breadth of data integrity capabilities and enrichment data, combined with our strategic services expertise, means that we can help businesses chart their path to data integrity and lead them along the way."

The suite's Data Integration, Data Observability, and Data Governance modules are available for early access now. Data Integration enables organizations to break down silos by building streaming data pipelines that integrate data from core transaction systems into data platforms. Data Observability proactively and intelligently detects and surfaces data anomalies before they become costly downstream issues. Data Governance delivers a framework to find, understand, trust, and leverage critical data across the organization.

In the coming months, Precisely will add Data Quality, to deliver data that is accurate, consistent, complete, and fit for operational and analytical systems; Geo Addressing, for verifying, standardizing, cleansing, and geocoding addresses; Spatial Analytics, which derives and visualizes spatial relationships hidden in data to reveal context; and Data Enrichment with expertly curated datasets containing thousands of attributes.

The Data Integrity Suite's unique Data Integrity Foundation includes a common data catalog that enables each module to build on metadata previously gathered by other modules.