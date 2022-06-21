Gong Launches Gong Forecast

Gong today launched Gong Forecast, delivering revenue predictability by providing a complete picture of deal health and pipeline risk based on the substance and frequency of customer interactions. Gong Forecast extends the capabilities of Gong's Reality Platform.

Gong Forecast enables companies to improve forecast accuracy by capturing and understanding, in real time, what customers say, write, read, and do. It applies artificial intelligence to autonomously surface risky deals, see what has been forecasted, and understand the why behind ay changes. With Gong Forecast, companies can identify what contributed to changes and inspect down to each customer interaction.

Gong understands all customer interactions across web conferencing, phone, email, instant messages, contracts, and more. With more than 100 integrations, including Google Workspace, HubSpot, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Salesforce, and Slack, Gong Forecast uniquely surfaces data when customers interact with marketing content, sign contracts, complete Net Promoter Score forms, and more.