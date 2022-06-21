Gong Launches Gong Forecast
Gong today launched Gong Forecast, delivering revenue predictability by providing a complete picture of deal health and pipeline risk based on the substance and frequency of customer interactions. Gong Forecast extends the capabilities of Gong's Reality Platform.
Gong Forecast enables companies to improve forecast accuracy by capturing and understanding, in real time, what customers say, write, read, and do. It applies artificial intelligence to autonomously surface risky deals, see what has been forecasted, and understand the why behind ay changes. With Gong Forecast, companies can identify what contributed to changes and inspect down to each customer interaction.
Gong understands all customer interactions across web conferencing, phone, email, instant messages, contracts, and more. With more than 100 integrations, including Google Workspace, HubSpot, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Salesforce, and Slack, Gong Forecast uniquely surfaces data when customers interact with marketing content, sign contracts, complete Net Promoter Score forms, and more.
"As revenue leaders, it is not enough to guesstimate business results based on a spreadsheet or even activity level," said Gong CEO and Co-Founder Amit Bendov in a statement. "The only clear indicator of success is the voice of the customer. Gong Forecast captures that voice in real-time, ensuring that decision-making comes from the truth of what's happening with customers. This makes the Gong Reality Platform even more valuable to revenue teams by helping them boost operating efficiency and drive more successful outcomes."
"One of our biggest challenges in forecasting was lack of transparency in our process," said John Judge, senior vice president of sales at Crayon, in a statement. "There was too much 'I think' and 'I feel' in trying to understand the status of an opportunity, and information could be hidden in a system or spreadsheet. Gong Forecast makes opportunities more transparent and lets the whole team see exactly what prospects and customers are saying. It's a single pane of glass for seeing the health of our pipeline. Our teams feel empowered, work smarter, and can see the truth to make forecasting more accurate."