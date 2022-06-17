Validity Launches MailCharts SMS

Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing solutions, introduced MailCharts SMS, a solution that powers text messaging campaign planning for ecommerce marketing teams

With MailCharts SMS, Validity hopes to empower marketers with deep insight into companies' email marketing strategies. While MailCharts has traditionally been geared toward email marketing, the latest innovation broadens this intelligence to SMS marketing campaigns.

"SMS is a natural extension to the portfolio of responsibilities of a digital marketer, but it’s a relatively new practice for which many marketers haven't been formally trained," said Greg Kimball, senior vice president and global head of email solutions at Validity, in a statement. "With MailCharts SMS, marketers are empowered to build integrated SMS campaigns with confidence, elevating their marketing programs to reach entirely new audiences as well as reaching their current audiences in entirely new ways. Our goal is to serve as a quick one-stop shop for marketing teams to access all the data and insight they need to inform omnichannel campaigns in five seconds instead of five hours."