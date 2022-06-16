OSF Digital Acquires Kolekto

OSF Digital, a provider of digital transformation services, has acquired Kolekto, a Brazil-based digital B2B commerce and CRM company with expertise in Salesforce Customer 360 and multicloud project implementations for clients in the automotive, energy, and manufacturing industries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am proud to continue to develop our capabilities in Latin America and beyond with the addition of the Kolekto team," said Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, in a statement. "The acquisition of Kolekto will bring us a team of highly experienced and talented CRM professionals to drive innovative Salesforce multicloud solutions to better serve our customers in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and financial services."

"We are excited to execute Kolekto's internationalization strategy with a company with the same values and mission as OSF Digital and look forward to joining the dynamic global team at OSF Digital," said Carlos Vicente, founder, co-CEO, and director of business and marketing at Kolekto, in a statement.

"Joining a leading digital transformation company will maximize the reach of our innovative products and services while continuing to serve our valued customers in Latin America," said Hugo Medrado co-CEO and technology and services director of Kolekto, in a statement.