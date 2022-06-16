Salesforce Launches Sales Cloud Unlimited

Salesforce today introduced Sales Cloud Unlimited, a unified platform for sales reps that brings together artificial intelligence (powered by Salesforce's Einstein), automation, and analytics.

"We are in a new era of selling where every sales organization needs to transform from intuition-based to data-driven decision making to be successful," said Ketan Karkhanis, executive vice president and general manager of Sales Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "Companies need technology that unites workflow, automation, and intelligence to drive productivity and efficient growth across every channel, and now with Sales Cloud Unlimited, our customers can have all three."

The new Sales Cloud product includes the following:

Eight new built-in AI solutions, powered by Sales Cloud Einstein and Einstein Activity Capture, that deliver millions of real-time recommendations and intelligently embed them into workflows.

Sales Engagement and Salesforce Inbox together offer a unified selling experience with workflow automation for reps to connect customer touchpoints on a single platform.

Embedded call coaching and conversation insights, powered by Einstein Conversation Insights, to transcribe conversations and analyze call details, delivering actionable feedback.

Additionally, with the new Subscription Management for Revenue Cloud, businesses can build subscription processes around their customers with self-service buying and personalization across any self-service channel.

"Subscriptions are the lifeline of our coaching business. Salesforce Subscription Management can give us critical insights into our client relationships, make it simple to access the relevant information we need, and free us to spend more time connecting with our clients," said Jeff Wechsler, chief orchestration officer of EMyth, in a statement. "The move to the cloud has fundamentally changed the way our customers want to work with us. Subscription Management enabled us to transform our platform. It changed the way we interface with the customer and the way the sales team saw their data. The flexibility that's inherent in a subscription-type model is an integral part of the commercial model that we're engaged in today, and having the capability to proactively manage subscriptions with our customers has opened up so many opportunities," said Martin Ingram, chief digital officer of PTC, in a statement.

Salesforce has also introduced five industry-tailored versions of Revenue Intelligence, a unified revenue management command center with Sales Cloud, Einstein, and Tableau capabilities. Built for the financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods, communications, and energy and utilities industries, they provide sales teams with industry-specific key performance indicators and AI-driven insights to forecast, gain visibility into pipelines, and coach sellers.

Teams can also use the new Sales Cloud for Slack to set up notifications for deals in motion, update and share deal details right from Slack, and collaborate across departments.