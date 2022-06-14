Copado Expands Robotic Testing Solution for SAP and ServiceNow
Copado has expanded Copado Robotic Testing to fully support continuous testing across SAP and ServiceNow platforms.
Copado's fully multicloud solution delivers continuous quality across integrated digital experiences with the ability to test across any web application, including mobile apps.
Copado Robotic Testing offers a cloud-based architecture, enabling quality assurance teams to test any end-to-end business process. Using a low-code approach coupled with pro-code extensibility, Copado Robotic Testing can create and execute automated tests with minimal training via the Visual Recorder or Flow Editor. Intelligent AI-powered self-healing adds resilience as test environments often change.
"After working with thousands of enterprise customers, we saw our customers struggling with manual testing, test maintenance, and the difficulty of using legacy solutions overall," said Esko Hannula, vice president of testing products at Copado, in a statement. "That's why we built Copado Robotic Testing in the cloud with AI technology and native integration with Copado CI/CD. Not only are we doubling down on test automation for SAP and ServiceNow, but we are also evolving Copado's QA and testing product portfolio with important capabilities around test management, reporting, analytics, documentation, and learning features."
"The low-code approach enables users to onboard quickly and then use it in their daily test creation," said Jan Toebak, application delivery manager a Nouryon, in a statement. "You have the ability to reduce all of the recorded transactions so that you can build your own consolidated end-to-end process. It brings a really big benefit in terms of keeping your system stabilized. In the end, you have fewer disruptions for the business."