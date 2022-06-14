Copado Expands Robotic Testing Solution for SAP and ServiceNow

Copado has expanded Copado Robotic Testing to fully support continuous testing across SAP and ServiceNow platforms.

Copado's fully multicloud solution delivers continuous quality across integrated digital experiences with the ability to test across any web application, including mobile apps.

Copado Robotic Testing offers a cloud-based architecture, enabling quality assurance teams to test any end-to-end business process. Using a low-code approach coupled with pro-code extensibility, Copado Robotic Testing can create and execute automated tests with minimal training via the Visual Recorder or Flow Editor. Intelligent AI-powered self-healing adds resilience as test environments often change.