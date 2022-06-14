CloudShare Integrates with HubSpot

CloudShare has integrated its product experience platform with HubSpot, enabling B2B software marketers to access data on customers' product competency and engagement directly from HubSpot's platform.

CloudShare collects data on product participation during proof-of-concept and training sessions.

"CloudShare is dedicated to doing everything possible to help its customers reduce costs and save on resources, especially in times of recession," said Muly Gotlieb, chief technology officer of CloudShare, in a statement. "Our integration with HubSpot is a part of this strategy: Enrich your CRM with crucial data on how engaged your prospects and customers are with your product and you'll more quickly be able to derive conclusions about your sales and training operations, allowing immediate corrective actions to optimize your [proof-of-concept sessions], close more deals, and make sure your customers are fully competent on your products to raise customer retention, which is more crucial today than ever before."

The integration with HubSpot is the latest in a series of product releases from CloudShare aimed at improving product engagement and experience. Earlier this year, CloudShare announced an integration with Salesforce as well as in-app video conferencing and multi-instructor functionality. CloudShare also recently enhanced the analytics in its platform to expose in-class participation rates and drop-off rates, who participated and for how long, and more.