3 Ways B2B Marketers Can Stay Top of Mind

In today’s economy, the buyer is in control. With so many resources available, consumers are more informed now than ever before. And no matter what a buyer is in the market for, there are a multitude of options from which to choose. These are some of the factors that make modern marketing, especially successful B2B marketing, challenging.

Despite your best efforts, there are many reasons a buyer might not be interested in your product or service. For example, perhaps they don’t have the budget or they’re already under contract with a competitor. Or maybe they aren’t the key decision maker, in which case you need to get others on board. And while a good sales team can overcome most objections, sometimes the company just doesn’t need what you’re selling—at least not right now.

According to the B2B Institute, 95 percent of business clients are not in the market for products and services at any one time. This means when you reach out to businesses or when they see your advertising, they are not ready to buy now or in the short term. With that knowledge, you will of course focus immediately on the 5 percent that are in the market, but you shouldn't lose sight of that 95 percent. Because when they are ready for your product or service, you’ll want to be top of mind. Here’s where successful B2B marketing comes in.

Successful B2B marketing requires your brand to make a lasting impact on prospects, with sticky messaging and memorable content that reinforces brand recognition. Let’s explore a few ways to do that.

Make Your Resources Accessible

The key to making a lasting impression is to have great resources that buyers can access easily. Make sure your website is up to date and contains all the information a buyer might need to understand how your product or service will deliver results for their company. It’s vital for your website to be easy to navigate and optimized for mobile. If information can’t be found quickly and easily, visitors will never see it. Include calls to action on every page and make it simple for them to contact you.

Blogs are a great resource to use to provide information to consumers. Create content that is relevant and valuable and helps drive the buyer toward your solution. And with great content, you’ll also have repeat visitors. It’s critical that your website and all your content are optimized for SEO so that you get visits organically from people checking out your website as well as from Internet searches.

Use Nurture Campaigns

Nurture campaigns are essential for successful B2B marketing. Customers want to feel appreciated, sought after, and valued. They want to build a relationship with a brand, rather than just have a cold interaction based on a purchasing decision. Nurture campaigns help you do that.

By keeping a consistent cadence of communication with prospects, you are more likely to catch them when they are in the market for your product. These campaigns can utilize existing resources readily available on your website or new resources such as e-books and personalized videos created for particular accounts. By focusing on relationships, you’ll find that your leads will convert more often.

Harness the Power of Social Media

The need for a strong social media presence is unavoidable in the digital age. According to Pew Research, 72 percent of U.S. adults use social media, and most businesses maintain a social media presence as well. With so many different social media platforms available, and so many brands using them, it can be hard to stand out. While advertising on certain social media sites might not increase your brand recognition for every buyer, you are likely to reach some important decision makers and leave a lasting impact on them. Social media is also a great way to direct traffic back to your website, and to get additional mileage out of content and assets you’ve already created. You can promote blogs, share videos, and extend invitations to events that your business is hosting across your various social media platforms.

One of the most popular social media platforms for business use is LinkedIn, which might be a great place for you to start. LinkedIn is used by 97 percent of B2B marketers who use social media. You can even connect with other businesses and prospects through LinkedIn in some of the same ways as you would utilizing traditional cold calling or emails.

Making More Memories

No matter how you choose to connect with your prospects and customers, the key to successful B2B marketing is making memories. By reinforcing brand recognition through valuable content, frequent interaction, and memorable messaging, you are keeping your brand top of mind. Focusing on building relationships and providing value to buyers outside of what you are selling will help put your brand at the top of their list when it’s time to buy.

Kellie Walenciak is the global head of marketing and communications for Televerde, the preferred global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales,and customer success for B2B businesses around the world.