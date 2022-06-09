ActiveCampaign Adds Custom Objects Building Functionality

ActiveCampaign has added functionality to its customer experience automation platform that allows users to build their own custom objects directly within the app, no coding required.

This new functionality lets users extend contacts, accounts, and deals with their own data, model data to their unique business needs, and take action on it through automations, email personalization, lead generation forms, reporting and more.

With ActiveCampaign, businesses can connect to app integrations that leverage custom objects like Salesforce, Zendesk Support, Calendly, DocuSign, or Eventbrite or build custom objects to support their own use cases.