Yahoo Joins Salesforce AppExchange
Yahoo has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange,
In joining Salesforce AppExchange, Salesforce customers will be able to access Yahoo's identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and build custom and previously unaddressable audience segments that can be activated through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP).
Built on consent-based first-party data, Yahoo ConnectID enables advertisers to reach audiences with relevant ad experiences across devices and channels while respecting consumer choice and privacy. Interoperability with some of the leading data providers enables Yahoo ConnectID to match partner ID-data for enhanced audience activation and measurement within the Yahoo DSP.
Additionally, as part of the expanded Salesforce Customer Data Platform ecosystem on AppExchange, marketers can unleash the power of data with Salesforce CRM.
"As online identity continues to evolve, partnership and interoperability enhance marketers' ability to maintain the relevant reach and personalization expected in a digital experience," said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo, in a statement. "Integrating with Salesforce and joining their AppExchange further enhances our solution and opens up more opportunities for Yahoo and Salesforce customers alike."
"Salesforce is thrilled Yahoo is joining Salesforce AppExchange in the expansion of the Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem," said Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of AppExchange at Salesforce, in a statement.. "A data-first approach and a single source of truth has never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today's digital world. We can't wait to see how the innovations from Yahoo will help customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."