Yahoo Joins Salesforce AppExchange

Yahoo has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange,

In joining Salesforce AppExchange, Salesforce customers will be able to access Yahoo's identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and build custom and previously unaddressable audience segments that can be activated through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP).

Built on consent-based first-party data, Yahoo ConnectID enables advertisers to reach audiences with relevant ad experiences across devices and channels while respecting consumer choice and privacy. Interoperability with some of the leading data providers enables Yahoo ConnectID to match partner ID-data for enhanced audience activation and measurement within the Yahoo DSP.

Additionally, as part of the expanded Salesforce Customer Data Platform ecosystem on AppExchange, marketers can unleash the power of data with Salesforce CRM.