LiveRamp Joins Salesforce AppExchange

LiveRamp has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange.

With the Customer Data Platform and LiveRamp's app coming soon to AppExchange, Salesforce customers will be able to enhance reach and accuracy for all media activations. LiveRamp's RampID technology fully supports audience enrichment, targeting, measurement, and optimization, and customer preferences, opt-outs, and subject-access requests needed for compliance with data privacy regulations.

"We've found that addressable, people-based identity powers better campaign results, as these campaigns are inherently tied to a value exchange that helps build continued trust and durable relationships with customers," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Starting today, RampID can help Marketing Cloud Customer Data customers to enrich their campaigns with data and enable people-based marketing, representing a huge step toward unlocking RampID-powered solutions for these customers."

"Salesforce is thrilled LiveRamp is joining Salesforce AppExchange in the expansion of the Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem," said Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of AppExchange at Salesforce, in a statement. "A data-first approach and a single source of truth has never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today's digital world. We can't wait to see how the innovations from LiveRamp will help customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."