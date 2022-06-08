Amplience and 64labs Launch the PWA Kit Headless Accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Amplience, a commerce platform provider, and mobile and web solutions provider 64labs today released the PWA Kit Headless Salesforce Accelerator, a headless reference framework, pre-integrated into Amplience, that enables e-commerce teams to take full control over their digital storefronts.

"The PWA Kit Headless Salesforce Accelerator provides Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) customers with the ability to unlock the power of headless, accelerate storefront performance, and drive more sales," said James Brooke, founder and CEO of Amplience, in a statement. "Brands can immediately use this solution as is or as the base for customization and further extension, making it a low-risk option for SFCC customers who are interested in headless. Moving to a PWA-based storefront powered by headless commerce APIs can accelerate page load speed and boost SEO performance, as well as improve accessibility scores. If a retailer is looking to significantly improve the quality of its storefront experience, the PWA Kit Headless Salesforce Accelerator is the way to do it."

"We want the Accelerator to really show off the possibilities of headless SFCC. Amplience was a natural choice for that. They have the customer base in SFCC and multiple years of experience working with SFCC merchants, and I think Amplience sees PWA Kit as a way to let brands really get control over the customer experience. The old-fashioned template-based Web-CMS architecture of SFCC stopped a lot of brands from taking full advantage of Amplience's feature set. Not anymore. The Accelerator really shows customers what they should expect from a modern headless SFCC build," said John Duncan, CEO of 64labs, in a statement.