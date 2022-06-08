Salesforce Adds Customer 360 Innovations Across Commerce and Marketing Clouds

Salesforce today introduced Customer 360 innovations to its Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud that connect marketing, commerce, and service data on one platform.

"A growing number of companies want to unify their data across marketing, commerce, and service so they can deliver truly connected customer experiences on any channel: in store, via email, or when shopping on social media," said Lidiane Jones, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Digital Experiences, in a statement. "These innovations help companies tap into the power of automation so they can focus on what matters most: driving productivity and building trusted relationships with customers."

The additions to Marketing Cloud help companies unlock customer value with data. They include the following:

Triggered Campaign Messages: This feature brings together Marketing Cloud Personalization and Engagement for personalized customer engagement based on new product catalog and behavioral triggers. Organizations can now use trusted first-party data to understand customers' preferred products and engage them directly when they are back in stock or on sale.

Digital Command Center for Slack: With Slack as the digital HQ,companies can increase productivity by monitoring activity and performance across Marketing and Commerce Cloud from one digital command center. T

Google Ads and Salesforce Customer Data Platform: Now, companies can automatically connect their first-party data in a unified customer profile to plan, activate, and optimize their marketing campaigns on Google Ads. This capability helps them deliver personalized campaigns using first-party data instead of cookies and, in the future, incorporate segment-level insights into the Customer Data Platform interface.

Intelligence Ecommerce Marketing Insights App: This app unifies commerce and marketing data and metrics on a single platform, generating interactive dashboards with actionable insights.

Intelligence Connector for B2C Commerce Cloud: This connector combines orders and product data, unlocking insights into product, revenue, and sales performance over time.

The additions to Commerce Cloud include the following: