Salesforce Adds Customer 360 Innovations Across Commerce and Marketing Clouds
Salesforce today introduced Customer 360 innovations to its Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud that connect marketing, commerce, and service data on one platform.
"A growing number of companies want to unify their data across marketing, commerce, and service so they can deliver truly connected customer experiences on any channel: in store, via email, or when shopping on social media," said Lidiane Jones, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Digital Experiences, in a statement. "These innovations help companies tap into the power of automation so they can focus on what matters most: driving productivity and building trusted relationships with customers."
The additions to Marketing Cloud help companies unlock customer value with data. They include the following:
- Triggered Campaign Messages: This feature brings together Marketing Cloud Personalization and Engagement for personalized customer engagement based on new product catalog and behavioral triggers. Organizations can now use trusted first-party data to understand customers' preferred products and engage them directly when they are back in stock or on sale.
- Digital Command Center for Slack: With Slack as the digital HQ,companies can increase productivity by monitoring activity and performance across Marketing and Commerce Cloud from one digital command center. T
- Google Ads and Salesforce Customer Data Platform: Now, companies can automatically connect their first-party data in a unified customer profile to plan, activate, and optimize their marketing campaigns on Google Ads. This capability helps them deliver personalized campaigns using first-party data instead of cookies and, in the future, incorporate segment-level insights into the Customer Data Platform interface.
- Intelligence Ecommerce Marketing Insights App: This app unifies commerce and marketing data and metrics on a single platform, generating interactive dashboards with actionable insights.
- Intelligence Connector for B2C Commerce Cloud: This connector combines orders and product data, unlocking insights into product, revenue, and sales performance over time.
The additions to Commerce Cloud include the following:
- Social Integration for Commerce Cloud: Companies can now create TikTok ads that redirect to their commerce sites. Using Social Integration, businesses can create and automate product feeds, segment audiences, and publish ads while finding and targeting new audiences.
- Commerce Marketplace: Companies can now create, manage, and scale marketplace solutions on Commerce Cloud, extending their catalog range with products from other companies and reaching new channels and buyers.
- NFT Cloud: Salesforce's NFT Cloud pilot lets companies expand customer experiences to Web3 environments. They can mint, manage, and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform and connect customer data to gain a 360-degree view across physical and digital worlds.
- Commerce for Customer Service: Service departments can transform into revenue drivers with new capabilities that give agents a complete view of order history across channels and the ability to issue returns, exchanges, promotions, or complete orders, without transferring them to other departments;
- Seamless Commerce: Businesses have an all-in-one commerce, order management, and payments solution supported by partner services.