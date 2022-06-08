AdQuick Partners with Lob on Direct Mail Solution
AdQuick.com, an out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform provider, has partnered with Lob, a direct mail automation platform provider, to offer cross-channel direct mail retargeting. This partnership enables advertisers to deliver direct mail advertising to an audience of consumers that has been exposed to outdoor ads.
The direct mail retargeting capability is made possible through mobile device location data to track OOH ad exposure. AdQuick shares mobile device identifiers of consumers who have been exposed to OOH ads, and Lob ships physical direct mail pieces to these same consumers. Lob offers hyper-personalization and customization options in a number of direct mail formats, like postcards and letters. Delivery can happen at any scale and frequency. Both platforms offer end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution.
"It's well-known that increasing the number and diversity of consumer touchpoints boosts response rates and that OOH in particular enhances the effectiveness of other channels," said Matthew O'Connor, CEO of AdQuick, in a statement. "With the increasing decline in digital ad effectiveness, savvy marketers are actively seeking to diversify their media mix. By partnering with Lob, we're pumped to make it easy for marketers to amplify the effectiveness of both their out-of-home ad campaigns and direct mail initiatives through coordinated, targeted, cross-channel campaigns."
"Lob is proud to partner with AdQuick and continue to reinvent the use of direct mail for modern marketers by leveraging data from out-of-home advertising," said Scott Cunningham, head of partnerships at Lob, in a statement. "Direct mail and outdoor advertising are two necessary marketing mediums that are ripe for enabling data-driven advertising. We look forward to pushing the envelope with one of the most innovative OOH marketplaces available."
