AdQuick Partners with Lob on Direct Mail Solution

AdQuick.com, an out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform provider, has partnered with Lob, a direct mail automation platform provider, to offer cross-channel direct mail retargeting. This partnership enables advertisers to deliver direct mail advertising to an audience of consumers that has been exposed to outdoor ads.

The direct mail retargeting capability is made possible through mobile device location data to track OOH ad exposure. AdQuick shares mobile device identifiers of consumers who have been exposed to OOH ads, and Lob ships physical direct mail pieces to these same consumers. Lob offers hyper-personalization and customization options in a number of direct mail formats, like postcards and letters. Delivery can happen at any scale and frequency. Both platforms offer end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution.