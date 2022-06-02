Perception Point Launches Advanced Threat Protection for CRM Platforms on Salesforce AppExchange

Perception Point, provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today launched Advanced Threat Protection for CRM Platforms on Salesforce AppExchange.

Leveraging multi-layered advanced detection engines, Perception Point's solution automatically scans all content uploaded to Salesforce in near-real time.

Perception Point's Salesforce Advanced Threat Protection for CRM Platforms offers protection against all types of content-borne attacks, including APTs, zero-days, malware, and phishing. It dynamically scans 100 percent of content uploaded to Salesforce (including embedded files and URLs) in an average of 10 seconds and supports both Windows and Mac environments. It also includes a 24/7, free managed Incident Response service that analyzes, manages, and remediates incidents and drives continuous optimization of the security solution.

"Perception Point is excited to collaborate with Salesforce to provide an advanced threat protection solution to Salesforce customers, protecting them from content-borne threats at the speed and scale of business," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point, in a statement. "Now, any organization that uses Salesforce can rest assured knowing that their Salesforce environment is protected from malicious actors' most sophisticated attacks without interrupting the company's experience and business processes."

"Perception Point's Advanced Threat Protection for CRM Platforms is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it isolates, detects, and remediates uploaded malicious content," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."