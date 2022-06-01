Highspot Releases Spring '22 Version of Its Sales Enablement Platform

Highspot, a sales enablement platform provider, today launched its Spring '22 Release, delivering new capabilities and the Strategic Enablement Framework, a model to drive rep behavior change at scale and accelerate business growth.

"Change is constant across every sector and region in our worldwide economy, but getting sellers to change their behavior is notoriously difficult," said Oliver Sharp, chief solutions architect and co-founder of Highspot, in a statement. "With the Strategic Enablement Framework and our technology that supports it enablement leaders have a powerful combination to unlock rep success in any selling environment."