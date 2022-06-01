Highspot Releases Spring '22 Version of Its Sales Enablement Platform
Highspot, a sales enablement platform provider, today launched its Spring '22 Release, delivering new capabilities and the Strategic Enablement Framework, a model to drive rep behavior change at scale and accelerate business growth.
"Change is constant across every sector and region in our worldwide economy, but getting sellers to change their behavior is notoriously difficult," said Oliver Sharp, chief solutions architect and co-founder of Highspot, in a statement. "With the Strategic Enablement Framework and our technology that supports it enablement leaders have a powerful combination to unlock rep success in any selling environment."
Highspot's Spring '22 Release delivers the following innovations:
Content management and governance capabilities;
- Engagement Genomics, offering a complete picture of the impact of content and seller outreach on revenue with artificial intelligence that automatically connects buyer engagement to CRM records.
- Content Scorecards, offering actionable insights into how reps are using content, how buyers are engaging with it, and whether it influences revenue.
- Content Approval for creating workflows and feedback loops to ensure content added by publishers adheres to the overall governance policy before it's accessible and shareable by reps. An audit trail details when content was uploaded and who reviewed and approved it.
- Bulk Actions, to manage, update, and govern content at scale, directly within Reports. With options such as archiving and expiring content, streamline the auditing process and ensure reps are using the most up-to-date and on-brand resources.
- Learning Paths, to group sets of courses and lessons together and deliver sequential learning to reps.
- Video Scoring Rubrics to help reps target and develop the specific skills they need to perfect their pitches and boost confidence.
- Highspot Marketplace, to add professional sales training directly to Highspot and reinforce role-specific skills training across rep workflows, including a newly added package from Sandler.
- Rep Scorecards, to understand rep behavior at a glance, how they compare with their peers, and specific opportunities for improvement.
- Highspot Pitch Activity in Gong, offering a comprehensive view of buyer engagement data, including the ability to view Highspot pitch activity on Gong's Activity Timeline.