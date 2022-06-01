Vericast Launches Direct Mail Manager Updates

Vericast, a marketing solutions company, has added features to its Direct Mail Manager, which enables marketers to mail fully personalized, automated, and trackable postcards and letters at scale in 24 hours or less.

Direct Mail Manager now offers the following features:

Direct mail API to incorporate direct mail capabilities into existing platforms.

CRM integration with Zapier, Salesforce, and QuickBooks.

Variable printing, with HTML templates that support personalization of individual direct mail pieces and localized content.

Real-time tracking and analytics through the life of the project or campaign.

Verification of 160 million addresses in the United States.