Vericast Launches Direct Mail Manager Updates
Vericast, a marketing solutions company, has added features to its Direct Mail Manager, which enables marketers to mail fully personalized, automated, and trackable postcards and letters at scale in 24 hours or less.
Direct Mail Manager now offers the following features:
- Direct mail API to incorporate direct mail capabilities into existing platforms.
- CRM integration with Zapier, Salesforce, and QuickBooks.
- Variable printing, with HTML templates that support personalization of individual direct mail pieces and localized content.
- Real-time tracking and analytics through the life of the project or campaign.
- Verification of 160 million addresses in the United States.
"Direct Mail Manager gives businesses of all sizes the ability to run responsive, personalized, cost-effective and scalable campaigns that are quick and as easy as sending an email but more impactful," said Jeff Kingsford, director of product at Vericast, in a statement. "This software empowers marketers to continuously drive new leads and customers with little human intervention."
"Direct Mail Manager has been instrumental in growing Replay Museum," said Brian Cheaney, owner of Replay Museum, in a statement. "With Direct Mail Manager, we can send mailers automatically timed to different events throughout the year and I can see the impact. This has allowed me to focus on growing other parts of my business while Direct Mail Manager handles the rest."