Airship Acquires Gummicube

Mobile app experience company Airship has acquired Gummicube, an app store optimization company for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will bring Gummicube's app store optimization into Airship's App Experience Platform (AXP) to offer companies a single set of enterprise solutions that include app store optimization, customer journey orchestration, no-code native app experiences, and app user experience experimentation.

"Driving consumers to download an app is a critical first step, but keeping them engaged and maximizing value for everyone involved requires leveraging data to demonstrate customer respect and relevance with experiences that reward them for their loyalty," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Airship, in a statement. "Together, Gummicube and Airship enable marketers, product owners, and developers to optimize their entire mobile app experience, from the point of discovery to loyalty. This industry-first combination will drive greater app success for brands and unlock huge value for our business."

"Gummicube and Airship are both 100 percent dedicated to helping mobile apps succeed. Before today, brands had to find their own answers to the two most fundamental questions: one, how do I attract and grow more quality users; and two, how do I retain them and grow value for everyone involved," said Dave Bell, CEO and co-founder of Gummicube, in a statement. "Now, our combination will drive more measurable value for customers than anyone else. This has never been done before."