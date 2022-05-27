Khoros Joins TikTok's Marketing Partner Program
Khoros, a provider of digital-first customer engagement software and services, became one of the first badged partners to integrate with the Content Marketing specialty that is part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program.
The partnership includes new TikTok API integrations, enabling social media managers to manage their accounts and scale their content on TikTok without leaving the Khoros platform.
"It's more important than ever for marketers to create content that feels native to each channel. TikTok is no exception. As one of the fastest-growing channels, TikTok is becoming integral for marketers' digital strategy, which is why becoming an official partner was an easy decision," said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros, in a statement. "We're excited to expand the breadth of channels our Khoros platform supports to include TikTok, so our customers can have a holistic view of their campaigns and create authentic connections across all channels."
As an official badged Partner for the Content Marketing specialty, marketers will be able to publish and respond to content and easily measure the effectiveness and performance of their TikTok campaigns and activity within the Khoros platform
Through this integration, Khoros customers now have access to the following features in the Khoros platform:
- TikTok publishing: Schedule and publish TikTok content to work more efficiently and collaboratively across all channels.
- TikTok analytics: Track company-owned TikTok handles, analytics and performance, and report on all channels and campaigns in one place.
- Comment monitoring and moderation: View, monitor, and respond to comments on company-owned TikTok content.
Camping World and Randstad have already benefited from the channel integration as alpha testers through Khoros' platform.
"Having access to TikTok within Khoros is extremely valuable. We are able to ensure that we keep our TikTok account access secure, while simultaneously providing more visibility and results to a much larger team via the Khoros platform. These insights will ultimately help inform our strategy for TikTok and beyond," said Gracie McIver, director of social media at Camping World, in a statement.
"The Khoros platform has given us both deeper and broader knowledge of our TikTok campaigns. We've used that knowledge to make key adjustments to our strategy, and the results speak for themselves. With TikTok publishing and analytics capabilities now in Khoros, we've seen 30 percent audience growth, 17 percent growth in views per month, and have saved more than two hours per week in tracking and reporting," said Karen Pace, director of social and content marketing at Randstad USA, in a statement.
