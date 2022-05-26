Verint Partners with Intelligent Voice
Verint has partnered and integrated with Intelligent Voice, a specialist in voice and analysis solutions. The integration enables financial and trading organizations to improve compliance oversight with profiling data captured by Verint Financial Compliance solutions.
The new solution, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling, combines Verint's communications capture, data management, operational assurance, and analytics offerings with Intelligent Voice's speech-to-text, voice analytics, voice biometric identification, and sentiment and behavior analysis capabilities.
The Verint Financial Compliance Profiling solution tunes into the unique financial services domain languages and can be trained to recognize unique lexicons. It can also transcribe 25 languages and dialects and multilingual conversations and enables proactive analysis of trader voice, mobile, and IP telephony fixed line and mobile voice, turrets, Microsoft Teams and all other unified communications tools.
"Deployable across a variety of environments to satisfy regulatory and security concerns, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling has unique capabilities purpose-built for the financial services market," said Ben Shellie, CEO of Intelligent Voice, in a statement. "With increasing regulatory requirements driving organizations to capture and analyze more data in less time, the solution's intuitive engine enables expeditious review of audio that is subject to an alert."
"We are pleased to announce this partnership and integration with Intelligent Voice. For the first time, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling brings together enhanced aComms and eComms voice capture and review features powered by next-gen AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and biometrics technologies into one solution. These capabilities will improve data completeness for our customers," said Verint's John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, in a statement.