Verint Partners with Intelligent Voice

Verint has partnered and integrated with Intelligent Voice, a specialist in voice and analysis solutions. The integration enables financial and trading organizations to improve compliance oversight with profiling data captured by Verint Financial Compliance solutions.

The new solution, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling, combines Verint's communications capture, data management, operational assurance, and analytics offerings with Intelligent Voice's speech-to-text, voice analytics, voice biometric identification, and sentiment and behavior analysis capabilities.

The Verint Financial Compliance Profiling solution tunes into the unique financial services domain languages and can be trained to recognize unique lexicons. It can also transcribe 25 languages and dialects and multilingual conversations and enables proactive analysis of trader voice, mobile, and IP telephony fixed line and mobile voice, turrets, Microsoft Teams and all other unified communications tools.