Google Integrates with Lotame's Panorama ID

Google has authorized use of Lotame's Panorama ID within its supply-side platform (SSP). With these integrations and multiple data partners supporting the Panorama ID, Lotame extends its cookieless data connectivity capabilities for marketers and publishers to 41 SSPs, including OpenX, PubMatic, Sovrn, Smart AdServer, and Sharethrough.

Launched in late 2020, Panorama ID is an identity solution for the cookieless open web.

Google has authorized the use of Panorama ID within its Encrypted Signals for Publishers (ESP) across Google Ad Manager (GAM). Through this integration, publishers can pass encrypted first-party signals via Panorama ID in the bid stream to SSP and demand-side platform (DSP) partners.

"Panorama ID continues to unlock new opportunities to reach addressable audiences on cookieless browsers like Safari and Firefox, adequately equipping brands and publishers with a global, privacy-compliant, and interoperable identifier to power their advertising," said Pierre Diennet, head of global partnerships at Lotame, in a statement. "By partnering with the most widely adopted media platforms, we're making significant headway on the industry's collective mission to provide an identity solution that improves the ecosystem for all."

Google Ad Manager joins more than 100 ad tech platforms in which the ID is actionable, including DV360, The Trade Desk, Xandr, and more, with both direct and indirect DSP and SSP integrations.