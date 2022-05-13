Higher Logic Relaunches Vanilla Community Product

Higher Logic, providers of a cloud-based community platform, has launched a refreshed Higher Logic Vanilla product brand and new software capabilities.

"Higher Logic's purpose is to connect people, knowledge, and ideas to improve lives and organizations," said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Higher Logic, in a statement. "Following the acquisition of Vanilla Forums last year, Higher Logic has continued to accelerate innovation for our customers and their end users to increase engagement and build connections. With today's announcement, we are excited to introduce a fully integrated, unified brand and broadened set of capabilities that will help organizations better engage their customers, increase retention, drive growth, and build advocates."

"Higher Logic Vanilla has been a strong partner to work with in our effort to empower our customers on their digital adoption journey," said Stephanie Roodhouse, senior director of customer advocacy and experience at Whatfix, in a statement. "With these recent platform integrations, our business can better address and adapt to the self-service needs of our customers, improve their experience, and drive loyalty, retention, advocacy, and growth."