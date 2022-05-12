Groove Introduces Groove Conversations and Groove+ Mobile App
Groove, provider of a sales productivity platform for companies on Salesforce, has launched Groove Conversations, a conversation intelligence product that enables revenue teams to access call recording and insights directly from their inboxes, and the Groove+ mobile app to help remote and hybrid teams streamline meeting preparation and follow-up.
Groove Conversations enables sales reps to record, transcribe, and analyze every sales call without leaving their inboxes. Groove associates these insights with the correct Activities and Opportunities in Salesforce. Sales leaders can then review every sales conversation for streamlined call coaching and deal execution and drive meeting and business outcomes with call insights and analytics.
"When we founded Groove, we knew that building for the seller first was the key to driving widespread adoption and seller productivity," said Chris Rothstein, CEO and co-founder of Groove, in a statement. "As a result, we are the only platform that is just as easy to use and relevant for field sales as it is for sellers working from home or in the office. Our customers typically see over 90 percent adoption rates of Groove and Salesforce, realizing as much as 83 percent seller productivity improvements as a result."
Related Articles
Groove Adds Real-Time Opportunity and Pipeline Management
11 Mar 2021
With Groove's latest release, revenue teams can collaborate on opportunities, conduct pipeline reviews, manage accounts, and assign next steps using live Salesforce data.
Groove and Seismic Integrate
02 Apr 2021
The Groove-Seismic integration empowers sales reps to deliver personalized, relevant content within their regular workflows.
Groove Launches Auto Contact Capture
10 Jun 2021
Groove's Auto Contact Capture automatically identifies and adds new business contacts to Salesforce records.
Groove Partners with Vertical IQ
21 Apr 2022
Groove's Vertical IQ integration gives sales professionals access to industry data from their inbox.