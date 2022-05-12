Groove Introduces Groove Conversations and Groove+ Mobile App

Groove, provider of a sales productivity platform for companies on Salesforce, has launched Groove Conversations, a conversation intelligence product that enables revenue teams to access call recording and insights directly from their inboxes, and the Groove+ mobile app to help remote and hybrid teams streamline meeting preparation and follow-up.

Groove Conversations enables sales reps to record, transcribe, and analyze every sales call without leaving their inboxes. Groove associates these insights with the correct Activities and Opportunities in Salesforce. Sales leaders can then review every sales conversation for streamlined call coaching and deal execution and drive meeting and business outcomes with call insights and analytics.