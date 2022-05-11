mParticle Launches Journeys

mParticle, a customer data infrastructure company, today released Journeys, an audience toolset to help teams optimize each step in the customer journey.

mParticle Journeys combines multi-path journey analysis, testing, and orchestration into a single workflow. It includes the following:

Journey Analytics, powered by Indicative, to improve customer context through rich reporting capabilities focusing on multi-path journeys;

Journey Builder, to design multi-stage journeys with a visual interface, and, using cross-channel behavioral event or user data, define key milestones and sequences within the customer journey.

Journey Integrations, to continuously sync audiences in real time to any of mParticle's Audience API partners, such as Meta, Twitter, Braze, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Google, and hundreds more.

Because of the bi-directional nature of the integrations, teams can close the loop on performance by incorporating cross-channel engagement metrics, such as email opens and clicks, SMS responses, and attribution data, back into mParticle.