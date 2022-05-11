Mindtickle Integrates with BoostUp.ai

Mindtickle, a provider of sales readiness technology, has partnered with BoostUp.ai, a revenue operations and intelligence platform provider, on an integration that uses insights on deal and account health to suggest relevant content and enablement programs.

The joint sales readiness and revenue intelligence solution provides visibility into calls, emails, meetings, seller readiness, and deal performance. It also provides workflows to train and coach sellers.

Specific capabilities unlocked by the new integration include the following:

Full visibility into the health of the entire business, from pipeline and forecasts to deal and account health, risk analytics, competitor mentions, and customer sentiment;

All data and analytics in one place;

Coaching based on deal and account health insights;

Buyer insights on all accounts and deals;

The ability to update Salesforce right from Mindtickle.