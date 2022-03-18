RingCentral Innovations Make Hybrid Work Simple

RingCentral, a provider o cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has released a string of innovations designed to make hybrid work simple.

"The world of work has changed, and businesses are replacing outdated and cumbersome technology, tools, and platforms to simplify the lives of their employees," said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer at RingCentral, in a statement. "At RingCentral, our mission has always been to give users cloud communications technology that solves real-world challenges but is also easy to set-up, use, and manage. Our latest innovations address the widespread challenges associated with hybrid work, empowering organizations to deliver transformative employee and customer experiences that more effectively connect and empower global teams with simple and flexible communications and collaborations."