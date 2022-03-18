RingCentral Innovations Make Hybrid Work Simple
RingCentral, a provider o cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has released a string of innovations designed to make hybrid work simple.
"The world of work has changed, and businesses are replacing outdated and cumbersome technology, tools, and platforms to simplify the lives of their employees," said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer at RingCentral, in a statement. "At RingCentral, our mission has always been to give users cloud communications technology that solves real-world challenges but is also easy to set-up, use, and manage. Our latest innovations address the widespread challenges associated with hybrid work, empowering organizations to deliver transformative employee and customer experiences that more effectively connect and empower global teams with simple and flexible communications and collaborations."
The new features include the following:
- AI-based advanced meeting insights and summaries, video highlights, and hot-linked keywords;
- Whiteboard, so meeting participants can draw, upload images, type, find each other, and jump to specific areas of the canvas instantly with a mini map functionality;
- Live transcription;
- Participant reactions, allowing for non-verbal cues, such as emojis and slow down or go faster indicators;
- The ability to use RingCentral Rooms to join other video meetings from Zoom and Webex;
- RingCentral add-ins for Akazio, BeRemote, Bridge OC, Bugsnag, GitHub, Jira, KeeperAI, Poll bot, RSI (Shadow Bot), and Trello. In Q2, RingCentral will release new apps for Aha!, Asana, Google Drive, Google Forms, HubSpot, and Workday.
- RingCentral for HubSpot, a Hubspot integration to streamline communication and reporting workflows;
- Advanced call and fax blocking;
- Next-gen analytics for lines of business, with summary statistics, trends, and performance indicators across sales, operations, finance, HR, facilities, and more.
- Configurable dashboards and custom reporting for sharing data views, key performance indicators, and reports on real-time or historical metrics from any device;
- AI Agent Assist, built using Google's Contact Center AI, so contact center agents can respond faster and better with AI-powered Smart Reply and FAQ-Assist capabilities. Smart Reply automatically suggests responses based on past conversations with customers. FAQ-Assist suggests preconfigured answers based on the uploaded datasets and context of conversations with customers.
- Video Elevation in Engage Digital so customers can elevate conversations to video conversations with agents.
- Virtual Agent hub, which;simplifies deployment of customer-facing bots.