Xandr Partners with LiveIntent on Data and Identity Offerings
Xandr and LiveIntent are extending their relationship by bringing new data and identity offerings to market.
LiveIntent is launching more than 15 exclusive data segments built with its own data and machine learning models in the Xandr Data Marketplace. The alliance will also enable mutual clients to onboard their own first-party audience segments onto Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize, and Xandr Curate. Both Xandr and LiveIntent can help companies reach audiences in premium contexts throughout the open web through a new email identity-based channel.
Xandr's and LiveIntent's collaboration has expanded into cross-enterprise identity with first-party audience data onboarding and activation, either directly through the Xandr platform or the mutual partner of InfoSum. By working with InfoSum, Xandr and LiveIntent have been able to protect the security and privacy of data using InfoSum's secure data clean room. This relationship provides InfoSum clients with a turnkey solution for onboarding first-party data directly into Xandr's buy and sell-side platforms through LiveIntent without sharing or moving data.
"InfoSum is proud to partner with Xandr and LiveIntent to unlock the full potential of first-party data in a privacy-first world," said Lauren Wetzel, chief operating officer of InfoSum, in a statement. "Rooted in our belief that cutting-edge audience and identity solutions can be executed without ever sharing or moving data, this relationship enables risk-free data collaboration at scale. While we believe our collective solutions will benefit all enterprises and industries investing in unlocking the value of their data, we are excited to work together to solve critical challenges across emerging verticals, such as retail media, streaming audio, gaming, and more."
Additionally, LiveIntent will leverage Xandr Curate to launch data-driven private marketplaces. LiveIntent will help its publisher clients build their own curated marketplaces to unlock self-service revenue streams by packaging publisher audiences with omnichannel supply available in the Xandr Marketplace. In addition, LiveIntent will build and launch its own proprietary products, bringing LiveIntent's audience and identity capabilities and Xandr's Marketplace to any demand-side platform.
"LiveIntent has been a key partner for Xandr,with the relationship dating back to 2009. We're excited to be able to expand beyond this and provide new data and identity offerings across all of our platforms and marketplace, especially as the identity conversation continues to evolve across the industry," said Doug Hurd, head of corporate strategy and business development at Xandr, in a statement..
"Marketers have invested untold resources into building their own proprietary IDs in order to be able to perform people-based marketing now and in the future. Together, with Xandr, we're servicing these brands," said Jon DeGennaro, LiveIntent's senior vice president of data solutions and strategic partnerships, in a statement. "We built our solution as a way to connect to the ecosystem on a customer's terms. By extending our relationship with Xandr, we're able to further our outreach to wherever people are present and paying attention, across platforms, channels, and devices."
