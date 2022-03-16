Medallia Launches Athena Studio for Building AI Models
Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has launched Medallia Athena Studio to help organizations create custom artificial intelligence models and analytics for unstructured data without coding.
Medallia Athena Studio helps organizations create AI-powered models in a simple user interface or with a range of pre-trained templates.
Athena Studio extends Medallia's AI and machine learning capabilities to enable organizations to do the following:
- Get started with text analytics;
- Create and train new models;
- Identify patterns and trends in any open text document;
- Automate business processes with pre-built integrations to enterprise systems for routing and prioritizing service tickets, marketing, and productivity tools; and
- Integrate data from hundreds of applications and analyze it across every experience.
"For more than a decade, Medallia's Text Analytics has made unstructured data accessible to the masses. Millions of employees across the businesses we work with are using our TA insights to power more customer- and employee-centric decisions," said Sarika Khanna, Medallia's executive vice president and chief product officer, in a statement. "The introduction of Medallia Athena Studio is another leap forward in making data science and model customization more accessible to organizations of all sizes. Companies shouldn't have to invest six months and a full team of analysts to get value out of unstructured data. With Athena Studio, companies can build, train, and customize complex AI and machine learning models to enable text and conversation analytics within hours and days, not months."