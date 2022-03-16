Medallia Launches Athena Studio for Building AI Models

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has launched Medallia Athena Studio to help organizations create custom artificial intelligence models and analytics for unstructured data without coding.

Medallia Athena Studio helps organizations create AI-powered models in a simple user interface or with a range of pre-trained templates.

Athena Studio extends Medallia's AI and machine learning capabilities to enable organizations to do the following:

Get started with text analytics;

Create and train new models;

Identify patterns and trends in any open text document;

Automate business processes with pre-built integrations to enterprise systems for routing and prioritizing service tickets, marketing, and productivity tools; and

Integrate data from hundreds of applications and analyze it across every experience.