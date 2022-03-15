Totango Launches Canvas Campaign Creation and Monitoring Tool
Totango a customer success platform provider, today launched the Customer Experience Canvas (Canvas), a no-code technology that empowers organizations to create campaigns that are data-driven and mapped to the customer journey.
"Customer relationships are fluid and need to be flexible to succeed," said Guy Nirpaz, founder and CEO of Totango, in a statement. "Canvas empowers teams to ideate, experiment, and run customer success campaigns within seconds and then delivers actionable notifications that help teams optimize those campaigns to better serve their clients. With Canvas, we empower companies to manage the whole customer journey development lifecycle all in one place."
Other innovations announced today include the following:
- Canvas Visual Workspace, whichunites the entire company in real time across customer success, marketing, sales, product, finance, and more, to align, share, activate, and show off customer success campaigns and programs.
- Campaign Designer, for targeted, personalized emails created from customizable, ready-to-go templates and a drag-and-drop card interface.
- Multidimensional Health, delivering global and granular customer health metrics via a dynamic, customizable dashboard to compare data across segments, define and track critical health factors, and dive deep into specific accounts and usage.
- Integration leveraging data from Hubspot, Salesforce, Slack, Google Cloud, Segment.io, JIRA, Zendesk, and Snowflake accounts.
"Canvas enables fast, coordinated planning of customer journeys and removes silos and waste by providing a holistic, agile workspace in which all members of an organization can innovate and collaborate in real time on digital content like campaigns and automations to drive growth," said Amit Bluman, Totango's senior vice president of engineering, in a statement.
"We were using a web-based graphing tool to visualize and map into various workflows over 100 automated campaigns and CSM tasks defined in the digital journey for our EcostruxureIT.com SaaS platform, but it was very time-consuming and tedious and soon we stopped updating our digital journey drawing," said Raymond Xie, customer success operations manager at Schneider Electric, which beta tested Totango's new capabilities. "Canvas came to the rescue by providing visualization and authoring capabilities in one place. Now we can map our customer touchpoints and SuccessPlays sequentially as they are created. It is helpful for our team to be in sync and see potential gaps in communication. We are very excited about Canvas. Now designing customer journey is fun, and we have an illustration that is always up to date."