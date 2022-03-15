Totango Launches Canvas Campaign Creation and Monitoring Tool

Totango a customer success platform provider, today launched the Customer Experience Canvas (Canvas), a no-code technology that empowers organizations to create campaigns that are data-driven and mapped to the customer journey.

"Customer relationships are fluid and need to be flexible to succeed," said Guy Nirpaz, founder and CEO of Totango, in a statement. "Canvas empowers teams to ideate, experiment, and run customer success campaigns within seconds and then delivers actionable notifications that help teams optimize those campaigns to better serve their clients. With Canvas, we empower companies to manage the whole customer journey development lifecycle all in one place."

Other innovations announced today include the following:

Canvas Visual Workspace, whichunites the entire company in real time across customer success, marketing, sales, product, finance, and more, to align, share, activate, and show off customer success campaigns and programs.

Campaign Designer, for targeted, personalized emails created from customizable, ready-to-go templates and a drag-and-drop card interface.

Multidimensional Health, delivering global and granular customer health metrics via a dynamic, customizable dashboard to compare data across segments, define and track critical health factors, and dive deep into specific accounts and usage.

Integration leveraging data from Hubspot, Salesforce, Slack, Google Cloud, Segment.io, JIRA, Zendesk, and Snowflake accounts.