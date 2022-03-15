Clickatell Integrates Chat 2 Pay with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Clickatell, a provider of cloud-based communications and chat commerce solutions, has integrated its Chat 2 Pay payment solution with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Clickatell's integration provides Commerce Cloud users enhanced payment options, allowing contact center agents to trigger payment requests via payment links in chat messages. With Chat 2 Pay, customers pay for goods and services via Salesforce Order Management by clicking on a link delivered through SMS or WhatsApp. Upon clicking the link, the customer is served a fully hosted checkout page where the customer can securely enter payment card details and submit payment. The customer receives a confirmation of the order and a receipt via a chat message, while the contact center agent is kept abreast of the payment status to complete the sale.

Other features of Chat 2 Pay include the following:

Orchestration APIs that securely pass information, such as MSISDN, transaction details, receipt, etc.

Integration to Cybersource's payment processing platform.

Support of both the 3D Secure 1.0 and 2.0 protocols.

Analytics delivered via integration of Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay extension.

Tier 2 operational tools like end-point monitoring and alerts dashboard.

General cartridge management and configuration.