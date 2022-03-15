Comm100 Partners with Deltapath

Comm100, a provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement solutions, has partnered with Deltapath to incorporate voice into its platform.

The partnership will integrate Deltapath UC to the Comm100 platform to enable contact centers to provide a complete omnnichannel offering within one integrated platform that can be integrated with CRM platforms like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The all-in-one platform will resolve significant business challenges in customer service including the following:

Enabling agents to serve both omnichannel and voice hotline with the same analytics and AI capabilities.

A single UI for agents to solve customer problems and seamlessly move between all channels

Remove barriers customers face when communicating by digital messaging and voice

Adapt to changing customer habits with custom solutions and open APIs

Meet the demands of digital transformation while effectively managing consumer data