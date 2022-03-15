Comm100 Partners with Deltapath
Comm100, a provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement solutions, has partnered with Deltapath to incorporate voice into its platform.
The partnership will integrate Deltapath UC to the Comm100 platform to enable contact centers to provide a complete omnnichannel offering within one integrated platform that can be integrated with CRM platforms like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
The all-in-one platform will resolve significant business challenges in customer service including the following:
- Enabling agents to serve both omnichannel and voice hotline with the same analytics and AI capabilities.
- A single UI for agents to solve customer problems and seamlessly move between all channels
- Remove barriers customers face when communicating by digital messaging and voice
- Adapt to changing customer habits with custom solutions and open APIs
- Meet the demands of digital transformation while effectively managing consumer data
"Our promise is to delight customers with a customer experience of excellence. Adding in the voice channel completes our platform and strengthens our white-label offering. The market asked for excellence, and we responded by aligning ourselves with partners that will help us deliver on our promise," said Kevin Gao, CEO of Comm100, in a statement.
"We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to offer simplicity and efficiency with a platform that provides all communication channels, giving customers the opportunity to choose the channel that is best for them and right for the occasion. Combining our unified communications technology with Comm100's platform allows us to extend our capabilities with features like data analytics and an AI-powered chatbot is a huge advantage for us," said David Liu, CEO and founder of Deltapath, in a statement.
