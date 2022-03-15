Bambuser Partners with Transcosmos
To strengthen its market presence in Japan and the rest of the Asia Pacific region, Bambuser today announced a strategic partnership with global outsourcing provider transcosmos, making its Live Video Shopping solutions available across IT services, customer, ecommerce support, and digital marketing offered by transcosmos to its more than 2,500 customers worldwide.
Transcosmos provides global e-commerce services to consumers in 48 countries and regions around the globe.
"We could not have wished for a stronger and more relevant strategic partner for the Japanese market than transcosmos, a large and well-renowned company that already works closely with some of the most important international companies, including Salesforce Japan. We are extremely proud to have been selected as the preferred provider of live video shopping capabilities and are strongly committed to deliver the highest quality in product, tech and strategic support." said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.
