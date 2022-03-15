Bambuser Partners with Transcosmos

To strengthen its market presence in Japan and the rest of the Asia Pacific region, Bambuser today announced a strategic partnership with global outsourcing provider transcosmos, making its Live Video Shopping solutions available across IT services, customer, ecommerce support, and digital marketing offered by transcosmos to its more than 2,500 customers worldwide.

Transcosmos provides global e-commerce services to consumers in 48 countries and regions around the globe.