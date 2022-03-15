DeepTarget Launches DXP Managed Services
DeepTarget, a solution provider that uses data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, has launched DXP Managed Services, an outsourced service to develop, execute, monitor, and optimize clients' multichannel digital marketing campaigns.
DXP Managed Services uses trained consultants from DeepTarget to provide financial clients with an ongoing turnkey solution for digital engagement and marketing. Included in the solution is the conceptualizing of marketing campaigns, data ingestion, and mining, authoring and refreshing campaigns and monitoring performance and providing detailed metrics of the outcomes .
"We have been hearing from clients and the market about the intense focus on digital engagement strategies, but this is combined with the lack of adequate resources to make this happen," said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget, in a statement. "DXP Managed Services is our offering to meet these requirements that have become ever more critical for financial institutions in order to remain competitive. By leveraging the hands-on expertise and experience of DXP consultants, we are looking forward to helping our customers augment and optimize multichannel digital marketing for highly profitable outcomes while helping to reduce their costs."
