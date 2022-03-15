DeepTarget Launches DXP Managed Services

DeepTarget, a solution provider that uses data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, has launched DXP Managed Services, an outsourced service to develop, execute, monitor, and optimize clients' multichannel digital marketing campaigns.

DXP Managed Services uses trained consultants from DeepTarget to provide financial clients with an ongoing turnkey solution for digital engagement and marketing. Included in the solution is the conceptualizing of marketing campaigns, data ingestion, and mining, authoring and refreshing campaigns and monitoring performance and providing detailed metrics of the outcomes .