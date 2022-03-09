Sendinblue Acquires MeetFox

Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, has acquired scheduling and video conferencing software company MeetFox. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With MeetFox, Sendinblue customers can integrate a scheduling component through various channels, such as a website, app, email, social media page, or direct messaging, so they can schedule in-person and online appointments with clients through an automated scheduling system via Sendinblue's sales CRM and marketing automation. Additionally, the built-in video conferencing solution allows SMBs to host video meetings on their own websites and share branded video links with clients. It can also be used with other solutions, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet.

Customers will also have access to a payment processing feature, which can automate invoices, connect to Stripe accounts, and customize cancellation policies.

"With MeetFox we're adding another tool to our digital marketing arsenal, allowing businesses to create a more professional user experience and streamline meeting coordination," said Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and vice president of corporate development at Sendinblue, in a statement. "As more businesses adapt to remote and hybrid work models, MeetFox is the answer for SMBs that want to slash administrative costs and maximize resources." "I am thrilled that MeetFox will become part of Sendinblue and about the endless possibilities that this combination brings to our clients," said Susanne Klepsch, co-founder and CEO of MeetFox, in a statement. "It has always been my vision to create a one-stop solution to help businesses seamlessly digitize and streamline their customer interactions. Sendinblue shares exactly that vision, and by joining forces, we are making another leap toward providing an all-in-one offering enabling our clients to effortlessly enhance customer management, engagement, and satisfaction through a full suite of digital tools."

This acquisition comes on the heels of a triple e-commerce acquisition in September, when Sendinblue acquired Metrilo, Chatra and PushOwl.