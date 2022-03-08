Amplitude's Digital Optimization System Launches in AWS Marketplace

Amplitude's Digital Optimization System, including Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Recommend, and Amplitude Experiment, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amplitude's Digital Optimization System connects product data directly to business outcomes.

"Companies of all sizes have invested millions and spent the last decade investing in digital transformation. Now they have to maximize the value of their investments, which is driving the demand for digital optimization," said Matt Heinz, Amplitude's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "Amplitude empowers organizations with real-time data to make more strategic decisions that accelerate digital innovation and drive business growth. This relationship with AWS provides a simple pathway for product, marketing, and business leaders to leverage the power of data to optimize their digital business, all within the AWS Marketplace community."

"AWS Marketplace makes it easy for customers worldwide to find, buy, deploy, and govern the best possible selection of products from independent software vendors," said Stephen Orban, vice president of AWS Marketplace and control services at AWS, in a statement. "Customers are looking for innovative solutions that drive their business forward and accelerate time to contract to cut down sales cycles. Amplitude's Digital Optimization System availability on AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for customers to procure and deploy Amplitude for their analytics, experimentation, and personalization needs."

"With Amplitude's Digital Optimization System, we can move faster, experiment quicker, and decrease our time to insight in order to improve our product strategy as we grow," said Assaf Ronen, chief product officer at SoFi, in a statement. "We host our platform on AWS, so it is important to our team that we engage with solution providers like Amplitude that are not only solving key pain points for us around personalization and data democratization but also have deep ties to AWS."