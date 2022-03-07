Sprout Social and Salesforce Partner

Sprout Social and Salesforce have partnered to allow Salesforce customers to manage their full social media presence, including engagement, publishing, scheduling, analytics, listening, advocacy, and platform integrations, through Sprout's social suite.

Sprout enables Salesforce customers to connect with audiences, streamline publishing workflows, deliver social customer care, and turn social data into insights. To build a single view of the customer, Sprout integrates with Salesforce solutions, including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Slack.