Sprout Social and Salesforce Partner
Sprout Social and Salesforce have partnered to allow Salesforce customers to manage their full social media presence, including engagement, publishing, scheduling, analytics, listening, advocacy, and platform integrations, through Sprout's social suite.
Sprout enables Salesforce customers to connect with audiences, streamline publishing workflows, deliver social customer care, and turn social data into insights. To build a single view of the customer, Sprout integrates with Salesforce solutions, including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Slack.
"We're honored to work even more closely with Salesforce and to help our joint customers reimagine the role of social in their businesses," said Ryan Barretto, president of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Salesforce is the global CRM leader with a global footprint across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and data intelligence. Powerful, elegant integrations from Sprout into Salesforce will give our joint customers an unprecedented ability to build closer connections with customers and operationalize social at scale."
"Social media has become mission-critical to the future evolution of business," said Ryan Strynatka, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Salesforce Marketing Cloud, in a statement. "We're delighted to partner with Sprout. We're on a journey to empower companies to create a 360-degree view of their customers, and Sprout's industry-leading social media management platform will help our customers harness the power of social."
