  • March 1, 2022

Contentstack Launches Marketplace

Contentstack today launched Contentstack Marketplace, a hub for partners and customers to contribute to the community, populated with integration apps, extension apps, and starters, including one-click integrations for Algolia, BigCommerce and Cloudinary.

"The monolith has shattered. The creation of this co-innovation platform facilitates the interoperability of composable digital experience stacks with Contentstack's award-winning CMS at the core," said Nishant Patel, chief technology officer of Contentstack, in a statement. "Our Marketplace allows customers and partners to easily set up connectivity between adjacent technologies and share extensions and solutions across the Contentstack community; something that legacy will never allow them to do."

With Contentstack Marketplace, integrations and extensions are pre-built and follow a no-code installation process.

Additionally, developers can use Contentstack's new design framework Venus and its library of prefab components to build solutions in Contentstack.

Marketplace and its apps are available to all Contentstack customers at no additional cost.

