Syniverse Launches Hyperscale Communications Platform
Syniverse, a messaging and communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider, has launched the cloud-native Syniverse Hyperscale Communications Platform.
Syniverse's Hyperscale Communications Platform offers the following:
- Reduced time to launch new features, channels, and connectors.
- Increased throughput to address promotional and notification messaging, with real-time omnichannel orchestration at massive scale.
- Higher availability;
- Extensive monitoring;
- Triple redundancy;
- Self-healing;
- Compliance with all regulatory and personal information protection laws and mandates; and
- Localized support for and centralized management of new features anywhere in the world.
"Syniverse has been a co-creation partner in mobile engagement with enterprises and leading brands around the world for many years. Our industry leadership continues by launching the CPaaS industry's first cloud-native, next-generation hyperscale communications platform," said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse, in a statement. "Syniverse's Hyperscale Communications Platform will set the standard for enterprises that are using digital transformation to improve customer experience."
