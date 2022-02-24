Contentstack Now Runs on Microsoft Azure
Contentstack, an Agile content management system (CMS) provider, is now available on Microsoft Azure. The solution had already been available on Amazon Web Services.
"Azure is continuing to grow market share as a leading cloud provider, and businesses are increasingly looking for CMS solutions that run on the platform," said Nishant Patel, chief technology officer of Contentstack, in a statement. "Contentstack already has the highest flexibility of cloud infrastructure options on AWS, offering public, dedicated, and private cloud options in both North American and European instances. Now with added support for Azure public cloud in North America, we are meeting the high demand from retailers and consumer brands who ask for an alternative to Amazon and large enterprises with strategic connections to Microsoft who want to replace their old-school CMS with an agile option. Any company looking for a future-fit CMS that allows you to run on Azure or AWS should consider Contentstack."
Contentstack's Azure offering has achieved ISO27001 certification, and the company is working to achieve SOC2 Type II certification.
