Litmus Adds Email Personalization Capabilities

Litmus, a provider of email marketing, has added capabilities to help companies increase efficiencies and personalization in email workflow and creation.

Litmus Personalize, powered by the recently acquired Kickdynamic solution, helps marketers create personalized, AI-driven emails. Litmus Email Performance Indicators in the Litmus Integrated Insights report provide actionable insights at a glance. Litmus also enhanced ESP Sync to streamline building, reviewing, and testing of emails without switching between tools.

Litmus' product updates include the following:

Powered by Kickdynamic, Litmus Personalize extracts the latest data from CRM systems, product feeds, and more to automate email content creation from a single HTML tag.

Predictive Recommendations automatically surfaces the products resonating with similar audiences in real time.

Email Performance Indicators, now in Litmus Integrated Insights, surface visual badges to inform users which emails are performing well and why. It also includes suggested follow-up actions.

With Litmus ESP Sync enhancements, users can choose which folders to sync their emails for ESPs, including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketo, Eloqua, HubSpot, and Mailchimp.

The Analyze tab redesign reflects actionable dashboards, enabling marketers to identify insights at-a-glance and take action. With a single dashboard view, users can access valuable insights at any time or navigate to detailed reports.