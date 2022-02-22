Rhetorik Acquires Datarista

Rhetorik, a provider of sales intelligence, data hygiene, and insights, has acquired Datarista, a data delivery solution for real-time account and contact integration. The acquisition extends the reach of Rhetorik's data, AI, insights, and analytics capabilities with a seamless, real-time, cloud-based and integrated sales and marketing technology suite.

The combination of Rhetorik and Datarista will enable dynamic delivery of a full-funnel, GDPR-compliant solution that leverages Rhetorik's Global Data Platform, including DataCliniq, NetFinder, and ProfileFinder.

The Datarista platform will immediately deliver integration of Rhetorik data products into Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and Marketo. Over time the offerings will extend to additional CRM and Marketing Automation platforms as well as CDPs. Additional Rhetorik services for Data Hygiene and Analytics will also be added to the delivery capabilities.