Rhetorik Acquires Datarista
Rhetorik, a provider of sales intelligence, data hygiene, and insights, has acquired Datarista, a data delivery solution for real-time account and contact integration. The acquisition extends the reach of Rhetorik's data, AI, insights, and analytics capabilities with a seamless, real-time, cloud-based and integrated sales and marketing technology suite.
The combination of Rhetorik and Datarista will enable dynamic delivery of a full-funnel, GDPR-compliant solution that leverages Rhetorik's Global Data Platform, including DataCliniq, NetFinder, and ProfileFinder.
The Datarista platform will immediately deliver integration of Rhetorik data products into Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and Marketo. Over time the offerings will extend to additional CRM and Marketing Automation platforms as well as CDPs. Additional Rhetorik services for Data Hygiene and Analytics will also be added to the delivery capabilities.
"Datarista has been a valued partner for Rhetorik," said Meredith Amdur, Rhetorik's CEO, in a statement. "Bringing their Data Delivery technology in-house will add immediate value for us and for our clients. Moreover, following the recent launch of ProfileFinder, the global professional profiles firehose, we see tremendous opportunities in enabling clients to access and consume our ever-expanding datasets in new ways, to support new use cases and deep integrations. "
"Datarista has had a singular focus on creating the best delivery technology into CRM and marketing automation platforms," said Datarista CEO Pat Sabatino in a statement. "Rhetorik's new data platform and global insights paired with our cloud delivery platform offers a unique, one-of-a-kind set of solutions for global organizations to harness the power of their data and optimize their CRM and marketing automation investments. I am truly excited to be a part of the emerging worldwide data technology environment and innovations that are coming from Rhetorik in 2022."