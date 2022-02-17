CloudShare Integrates with Salesforce

CloudShare has integrated its software experience platform with Salesforce to help sales reps with customer acquisition and retention.

CloudShare's software experience platform allows sales teams to conduct demos and training sessions. The new integration will enable these same users to manage prospects and customers' experiences via Salesforce, tracking their interactions with the CloudShare-powered virtual platform.

The new capabilities enable users to connect their CloudShare accounts directly to Salesforce. Users can populate data from CloudShare and choose how often they want to sync this information. Once the data is populated into Salesforce, users can create reports and analyze the information .

The integration also enables the following:

An end to manual data transfers from CloudShare to third-party platforms;

A single source of truth for all training and POC data; and

Automatically updated prospect/user data.